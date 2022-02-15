Gary Rowett delighted as Millwall see off promotion-chasing QPR at The Den

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gary Rowett delighted as Millwall see off promotion-chasing QPR at The Den

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 11.01pm
Gary Rowett was delighted with Millwall’s win (John Walton/PA)
Gary Rowett was delighted with Millwall’s win (John Walton/PA)

Millwall manager Gary Rowett was beaming over his side’s performance after they defeated promotion-chasing QPR with a 2-0 Championship victory at The Den.

Goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey – his first senior strike for the Lions – guided the hosts to their second win in four days after a game they controlled from start to finish.

For fourth-placed QPR, however, this was another concerning display, following their shock narrow defeat at Barnsley on Saturday and they remain six points adrift of second-placed Bournemouth in the league table.

Rowett said: “I think that’s probably as good a performance, overall, that my team has put on since I’ve been here, against a very good QPR side who we’ve found very hard to beat in recent years.

“They’re a talented team, they keep the ball well, they make it difficult for you to press them and they’ve got very good creative forward players.

“We really stifled that tonight and I thought, in open play, I can’t really remember them creating too many chances.

“I thought we had most of the big chances tonight and I’m a little bit disappointed, in some ways, that we didn’t win by more than two goals.

“We could have scored after two minutes and there were a couple more after that, but there were some big performances tonight.

“The only frustration is we seem to count the cost after every single game – Ollie Burke felt his hamstring which is just incredibly disappointing.”

A wonderful move led to Millwall opening the scoring three minutes into the second half as Jed Wallace picked out Scott Malone, who squared the ball first time for Bennett to sidefoot in.

Wallace was the creator of the Lions’ second as well as his backheel allowed Burey to run into the area before bending in an excellent finish after 64 minutes.

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: “The message before the game was we’ve got a lot of respect for Gary’s teams and Millwall.

“They win duels, they win challenges, they put balls into your box, they’ve got guys coming in there with good delivery and you’ve got to do the basics really well.

“I thought we started off OK for the first 15 minutes but then started to lose one or two duels and challenges.

“We gave away soft free-kicks. The ball starts coming into your box and they get a foothold in the game.

“We just didn’t do the basics well enough tonight.

“The fact is we didn’t move the ball as well as we could do. We didn’t have the quality of the ball coming into the box as we normally do.

“Did we do enough to win the game? I don’t think we did tonight.”

