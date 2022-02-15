Gary McSheffrey hails Doncaster’s defending in win at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster manager Gary McSheffrey saluted a resolute defensive performance after a surprise 1-0 win at Lincoln maintained their 18-year unbeaten run against the Imps.

Dan Gardner’s penalty moved Rovers off the bottom of League One and six points from safety.

“I am obviously pleased with the result,” McSheffrey said after a game that was stopped for half an hour after a fan was taken ill in the stands.

“It wasn’t pretty. I said we needed to find a way to stop leaking goals and tweaked a few things and it worked. We soaked up the pressure, rode our luck a couple of times and defended well for large periods.

“We need to be better on the ball as we could have hurt them a few times, but as far as the gameplan went it worked.

“We obviously got the one opportunity and Dan stepped up and scored. He was very composed.

“We needed a response after the drubbing at Portsmouth and we got one. The lads worked their socks off. It was not pretty, as I have said, but it was effective.”

The Imps dominated the first half, with Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell producing several fine saves.

Play was then suspended after 64 minutes due to a medical emergency, with a City supporter being taken ill, although he was able to muster a wave as he was taken away on a stretcher.

Following the break of half-an-hour, it was Rovers who gained the initiative after 75 minutes, being awarded a penalty after Joe Walsh – who was later red-carded – was adjudged to have blocked Tommy Rowe’s shot with his hand.

Gardner smacked the spot-kick straight down the middle to give the visitors the win.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was left frustrated after a ninth home league loss of the campaign.

“We played well in the first half and should have been three or four up, but the inability to get that first goal and kill them off cost us,” said Appleton.

“I can be critical of the players, and I have been inside those four walls, but ultimately the opposition have been in our box once and we’ve lost.

“I am angry and frustrated, but we need to address the issues, but we need to stay on the front foot and create chances like we did in the first half.

“We need to be clinical and the players need to take responsibility, they have got to step up and stick the ball in the net.

“Tonight was an opportunity to put a team to the sword – we did that to some degree without killing them off.”

On the fan who was taken away on a stretcher during the second half, Appleton added: “I am delighted to hear that he is conscious and well to a degree.

“Well done to all the paramedics and doctors who rushed to his assistance.”