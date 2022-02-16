On this day in 2017 – Mark Clattenburg quits Premier League for Saudi Arabia job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017 – Mark Clattenburg quits Premier League for Saudi Arabia job

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 6.01am
Referee Mark Clattenburg left the Premier League on this day in 2017 to take up an opportunity in Saudi Arabia (Nigel French/PA)
Referee Mark Clattenburg left the Premier League on this day in 2017 to take up an opportunity in Saudi Arabia (Nigel French/PA)

Mark Clattenburg surprised English football on this day in 2017 by quitting the Premier League to become Saudi Arabia’s new head of referees.

Durham official Clattenburg had taken charge of the Euro 2016 final the previous summer, as well as Champions League and FA Cup finals during a celebrated refereeing career.

Clattenburg, then 41, succeeded fellow Englishman Howard Webb as Saudi Arabia’s head of refereeing.

Portugal v France – UEFA Euro 2016 – Final – Stade de France
English referee Mark Clattenburg signals for the stretcher as Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo lies injured at the Euro 2016 final (Joe Giddens/PA)

“This is an important move forward,” Clattenburg told the Saudi Football Federation.

“We have professional referees in the country that I am leaving, which has been a big positive.

“One thing I’d like to do is work with the refereeing team and the president to make this happen so that it will be successful for many, many years to come.”

The Premier League’s referee body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), praised Clattenburg during an amicable parting of the ways.

“Mark set standards for others to follow,” PGMOL said in a statement. “Mark has been a great asset to the English game and hopefully an inspiration to those who want to get into refereeing at the grassroots of the game. We understand this is an exciting opportunity for Mark.”

The Saudi Professional League had established a reputation as one of west Asia’s strongest domestic leagues.

The five biggest clubs – Al Hilal, Al Shabab and Al Nassr in Riyadh and Al Ittihad and Al Ahli in Jeddah – all played at grounds with more than 60,000 fans.

Crystal Palace v Manchester United – Emirates FA Cup – Final – Wembley Stadium
Mark Clattenburg books Crystal Palace’s Damien Delaney (left) in the 2016 FA Cup final at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Clattenburg spent two years in Saudi Arabia before returning to full-time refereeing in March 2019.

He became one of five professional referees in the Chinese Super League but announced his retirement as an 11-a-side official in July 2020.

Clattenburg became head of Greece’s referees at the same time. He has also worked as a television pundit to comment on refereeing in matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier