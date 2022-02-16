Former international player Oliver Wilkes admits performance-enhancing drug use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former international player Oliver Wilkes admits performance-enhancing drug use

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 6.11am Updated: February 16 2022, 7.56am
Oliver Wilkes has revealed he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former Scotland international Oliver Wilkes has revealed he used performance-enhancing drugs during his career and has urged aspiring players not to follow in his footsteps.

The 41-year-old represented Super League sides Huddersfield, Wigan and Wakefield in addition to several other clubs during a playing career which lasted two decades.

In an interview published on Tuesday, Wilkes explained how he was guilty of doping when playing for Whitehaven in 2006 and within six weeks had earned a contract with boyhood side Wigan.

Oliver Wilkes is tackled by USA’s Joseph Paulo
Oliver Wilkes is tackled by USA’s Joseph Paulo (Martin Rickett/PA)

While the forward did not suggest any of his former clubs knew he or other unnamed team-mates were doping, the Cumbrian is eager to create change.

“I don’t want young lads to go into the game feeling like they have to do something that is not right to get where they want to be in the game but their spot is being taken by someone that is doing it,” Wilkes told ITV.

“I don’t want them to have to feel like that. I just want them to look at that person and say I want to be him and I know I can do it because I know I don’t have to cheat.”

He continued: “At one stage I thought to myself how am I going to compete with that person knowing they are doing what they are doing? And this was before I tried it (performance-enhancing drugs) myself.

“You knew someone was using something and you knew you were as good as them but they were getting picked so you would think to yourself is that what I have to do to get in the team? Do I have to take something?”

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) announced last month Jamie Acton, formerly of Leigh, was to serve a two-year ban from all sports after re-analysis of a sample showed up the presence of a banned substance.

Acton subsequently said in an Instagram post: “You’re probably abnormal in the rugby world if you haven’t taken drugs at some point either socially or performance enhancing throughout your career.

