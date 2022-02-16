These are the games you want – Rangers relishing Dortmund ‘challenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
These are the games you want – Rangers relishing Dortmund ‘challenge’

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 11.23am
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing Rangers’ clash with Dortmund (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is relishing Rangers' clash with Dortmund (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst insists his players are relishing their formidable Europa League showdown with Borussia Dortmund.

The Scottish champions face the tournament favourites in their knockout round play-off, with the first leg in the fabled Westfalenstadion on Thursday.

However, Van Bronckorst is adamant his team will embrace the tie rather than be daunted by it.

“We want to play against the best opposition possible in all the competitions we have, so it’s normal to live the moments we are facing now, playing against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League,” said the Rangers manager.

“These are the games you want. From when you are young, you work hard to be able to play these games. Everyone is excited.

“We’re playing against one of the top sides in Europe. You know when you are still in Europe after the winter break you are going to play against a very good opposition. We are relishing the challenge to play against a top side in a nice stadium. We will go out and try to make it to the next round.”

Rangers’ task could be helped by the fact Covid-19 restrictions in Germany mean there will be only 10,000 fans at the first leg, while there will be a full house at the second leg at Ibrox next week.

“Of course it’s different to play in front of 10,000 people compared to a full stadium,” said Van Bronckhorst. “We’ve had games this season with a full stadium and less of a crowd, so we know the differences.

“But still we are facing a good team, so for me there is no real difference, we still have to go out and perform.

“We want to have as good a result as possible to take back to Ibrox next week when we will have the backing of a full crowd.”

Dortmund, second in the Bundesliga, are also set to be hindered by the absence of star striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury.

“Everyone recognises the talent he has, he is one of the top strikers in the world,” said Van Bronckhorst. “But Dortmund have been playing without him for weeks, so for me it is just about preparing for the players we will face.

“He is almost back to play, but it looks like he is not in the squad for Thursday.”

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack is fit for Thursday’s first leg after sitting out the last two matches, but Filip Helander is not deemed fit enough to be included, while fellow defender Leon Balogun is out injured.

Van Bronckhorst explained that his side will have to strike a balance between sticking to their game plan and playing with spontaneity.

“The players will play with their intuition in moments of the game,” he said. “We have to give that freedom to players, especially the strikers, but you also want to have your defensive and offensive shape as a team.

“Alfredo (Morelos) has a big role in that, so there will be moments when he has to take the positions we want him to, but there are moments he has freedom to do whatever he feels. He and Ryan (Kent), especially, have that freedom.”

