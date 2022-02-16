James McPake sacked as Dundee bid to avoid relegation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

James McPake sacked as Dundee bid to avoid relegation

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 3.55pm Updated: February 16 2022, 5.38pm
James McPake departs as Dundee boss (Ian Rutherford/PA)
James McPake has been sacked as Dundee manager as the Tayside club look for a more experienced boss to ensure their cinch Premiership status.

The Dens Park side have three wins from their last 12 matches and sit second bottom of the table, one point above St Johnstone.

McPake joined Dundee as a player in May 2014 and has served the club as captain, under-18s manager, first team caretaker manager, and first team manager.

The 37-year-old led the Dark Blues to promotion to the Premiership in 2021 after two season in the Championship but a statement on Dundee’s website confirmed his departure.

It read: “It is clear that without James’ leadership the club would still be in the Championship, and for that reason the decision to release him was not arrived at easily.

“However, at this time the club must look to a manager with additional experience with the aim of preserving James’ legacy and our place in the Premiership.

“It is without a doubt that someone who has achieved so much in such a short amount of time will go on to continue achieving remarkable things, and for this James has our unequivocal support and endorsement.

“We are proud to have given James his first steps in management and beyond proud of his accomplishments.

“He is, and will always remain, a valued and loved member of the Dundee FC family.”

Dundee captain Charlie Adam paid tribute to the departing manager.

“Sad to see the manager leave the club,” tweeted the former Scotland midfielder. “A good man who will always be remembered at Dundee.

“I want to thank him for all he’s done on and off the pitch for me. I wish him well. I’m sure it won’t be long until he’s back in work.”

Jack Ross, Neil Lennon, Derek Adams and Gordon Strachan are among the early front-runners to succeed McPake.

