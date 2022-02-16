Relegation rivals Peterborough and Reading settle for draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Relegation rivals Peterborough and Reading settle for draw

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 9.51pm
Peterborough were held by Reading (Joe Giddens/PA)
Peterborough were held by Reading (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough and Reading battled out a 0-0 draw in a crucial Championship relegation clash at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh kicked off two points behind the visitors but in possession of a game in hand – and that was exactly how it stayed on a night when the only winner was Storm Dudley.

Gale force winds were the last thing needed by the two worst defences in the Championship, but two sides who have both leaked 60 goals this term dealt with the challenge admirably to enjoy rare clean sheets.

But a point apiece did little to boost either side’s hopes of avoiding the drop into League One or relieving the pressure on rival bosses Darren Ferguson and Veljko Paunovic.

It was no surprise in such treacherous conditions – in addition to the considerable tension already created by a crucial game – notable chances were in short supply.

Reading goalkeeper Karl Hein reacted well to deny Posh leading scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris a 10th-minute opener before flying across his goal to parry the ball clear following a burst and blast from Nathan Thompson.

Opposite number Steven Benda was just as impressive when keeping out a Tom Ince free-kick just after the half-hour as Reading provided a rare threat while attacking into the teeth of the wind.

Hein was beaten six minutes before the break when Jeando Fuchs headed a swirling Hayden Coulson delivery back across the face of goal, but Royals captain Michael Morrison was on hand to head over his own bar with Clarke-Harris waiting to pounce.

Reading were first to threaten after the interval as Tom Holmes headed an Ince cross just wide before Lucas Joao’s shot was bravely blocked by Frankie Kent after the Royals frontman wriggled free in the box.

Benda then prevented Yakou Meite from marking his first start of the season with a goal before Posh began to apply the pressure.

Joe Ward saw a weak shot cleared off the line by Morrison before Josh Knight headed a Ward free-kick over from close range.

Benda then produced a vital stop to keep out Joao at the other end as both sides tried to no avail to break the deadlock in a frantic finale.

It meant Reading kept their heads above water as they snapped a run of seven successive league defeats, but it was not enough to prevent their fans from calling for the head of boss Paunovic following the final whistle.

