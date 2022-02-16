Veljko Paunovic insists he is doing his best at Reading after more fan protests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Veljko Paunovic insists he is doing his best at Reading after more fan protests

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 10.41pm
Veljko Paunovic’s side drew at Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)
Veljko Paunovic’s side drew at Peterborough (Joe Giddens/PA)

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic refused to discuss his future after fans again called for him to be axed following a goalless draw at relegation rivals Peterborough.

The stalemate – which kept Reading two points clear of the bottom three in the Championship – was followed by a lengthy protest from angry Royals supporters.

The draw snapped a run of seven successive league defeats but Reading were reliant on a crucial goal-line clearance from captain Michael Morrison to deny Joe Ward a Posh winner with 10 minutes to go.

Josh Knight then headed a glorious chance over as the hosts missed the opportunity to leapfrog Reading and escape the danger zone by failing to score for the 17th time in a tough season.

Paunovic, who would only answer questions on the game, said: “I stood up for the call to carry this project forward and I am doing my best.

“We knew it was going to be hard with deductions and embargos, and we have had to deal with a lot of setbacks.

“We are disappointed we didn’t get all three points because we were close, but our first clean sheet in a long time is a positive to build on.

“Every single one of the players gave their best. There was a lot of people bleeding and exhausted, which tells you how much everyone cares and gives their best.

“We showed grit – we showed something that maybe in the past was missing. The team fought very hard.

“There was a maturity in our approach, especially in the first half when we dealt with a lot of pressure.

“We had to be patient in the second half and that patience brought us situations in which we had opportunities.

“I think the team needs unity, togetherness and support.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson bemoaned his side’s finishing.

He said: “The performance level was good, but the result was rubbish.

“We were dominant in the first half when we had the wind and that continued again when we didn’t have it in the second half.

“But we’re finding it tough to do the hardest thing in football – get a goal. We’ve had 32 shots in the last two games but haven’t scored.

“Joe saw the space at the near post, but I asked him if he could have lifted his shot with no keeper there.

“Then it would have gone in or the defender would have had to handle it for a penalty, but it is difficult to criticise a player who had another very good game for us.

“That was one of many big opportunities. Josh’s header a yard from goal was another.

“I felt we were the only team trying to win the game but we couldn’t quite do it even though the belief was clear to see in the performance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier