Football rumours: Paul Pogba could stay in Premier League after leaving Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Paul Pogba could stay in Premier League after leaving Man Utd

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 7.01am
Manchester United’s loss could be another Premier League club’s gain when it comes to Paul Pogba (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United’s loss could be another Premier League club’s gain when it comes to Paul Pogba (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United’s loss could be another Premier League club’s gain when it comes to Paul Pogba. The France midfielder’s contract at Old Trafford ends in four months and the Telegraph says the 28-year-old is willing to wait until the season ends before deciding his future, which the paper reports could mean he signs for one of United’s domestic rivals as a free agent.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has reportedly caught the eye of Newcastle. The Sun claims the Eagles rejected a £5million loan offer in January, but the north-east club could try again in the summer with a £45m bid to sign the 23-year-old permanently.

Jesse Lingard on the pitch
Jesse Lingard spent half of last season on loan but reportedly does not want to play for another Premier League side (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pogba’s United team-mate Jesse Lingard could snub a free move to Tottenham at the end of the campaign as he would prefer to move abroad, according to the Express. The England international, 29, is set to depart Old Trafford when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Interim United manager Ralf Rangnick appears to have been scuppered by his club as he tries to find attacking reinforcements. The Express, which cites Germany’s Bild, says the German has tried to sign 24-year-old Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig twice but has been shut down by his Old Trafford bosses.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rafael Leao: Metro says Arsenal have shown an interest in AC Milan’s 22-year-old Portugal striker.

Raphinha: The 25-year-old Brazil winger has rejected a new deal from Leeds, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]