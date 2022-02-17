Leicester report pre-tax loss of £33.1million but see revenue rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester report pre-tax loss of £33.1million but see revenue rise

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.12am Updated: February 17 2022, 9.12pm
Leicester have posted a pre-tax loss of £33.1M for the year ending 31 May, 2021 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leicester have announced a pre-tax loss of £33.1million in their latest accounts.

The Foxes have published the figures for the year ending May 31, 2021.

Despite the effects of Covid, including playing behind closed doors, revenue grew by £76.2million on the previous year to £226.2million.

The club also made a £43.9million profit in player trading while two consecutive fifth-placed Premier League finishes and winning the FA Cup helped boost revenue.

Chief executive Susan Whelan said: “A second season in the grip of the pandemic, played almost entirely without supporters, presented a great number of challenges.

“That we were able to turn that into one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history – across our teams – is testament to the diligence and skill of our personnel, the unending support of our fans and the performances of our team on the pitch.

“Our Chairman, Khun Aiyawatt, and the entire Srivaddhanaprabha family have been there for the club throughout, providing security across the business that has enabled us to continue investing in excellence, while supporting the welfare of our staff and communities throughout challenging times.”

Later on Thursday, Leicester announced plans to unveil a statue of late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha at the King Power Stadium in April.

Vichai, who oversaw the Foxes’ shock Premier League title win in 2016, was among five people killed in a helicopter crash at the stadium in 2018.

CEO Whelan said: “Khun Vichai’s contribution to this club and this city – his vision, his generosity and his belief in people – are immortalised in the memory of every person touched by our story.

“The statue will be a place for people to remember, to celebrate his life and to share those stories for generations to come.”

