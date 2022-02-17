Jordan Hugill set for Cardiff return against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jordan Hugill set for Cardiff return against Blackpool

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.18am
On-loan striker Jordan Hugill is expected to return to the Cardiff starting line-up at home to Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)
On-loan striker Jordan Hugill is expected to return to the Cardiff starting line-up at home to Blackpool (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Jordan Hugill is set to return to the Cardiff starting line-up at home to Blackpool.

Hugill came off the bench in Tuesday’s 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Coventry as boss Steve Morison rotated his squad for the Bluebirds’ seventh game in 24 days.

Joe Ralls and Tommy Doyle are expected to return in midfield alongside Ryan Wintle, who made 18 appearances on loan at Blackpool in the first half of the season.

Wales international Rubin Colwill faces a fitness test on a foot injury which kept him out of the last two games.

Blackpool are battling a lengthy casualty list with Marvin Ekpiteta the latest player ruled out.

Ekpiteta suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last weekend to join centre-back partner Richard Keogh (calf) on the sidelines.

Young defender Oliver Casey could make a first league start in the Welsh capital, but James Husband (hamstring) is nearing full fitness again after six weeks out.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell (quad), full-back Luke Garbutt (knee), midfielders Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (Achilles) and Sonny Carey (metatarsal), and winger Keshi Anderson (hamstring) remain out.

