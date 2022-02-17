Ben Reeves could be back to boost Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham could be boosted by the return of Ben Reeves for the Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth, but Mustapha Carayol has suffered a setback in his recovery.

Reeves has been back in training this week but it remains to be seen if this game comes too soon following an ankle issue.

Carayol had been making good progress following a knee injury sustained in Neil Harris’s first game in charge of the Gills on February 1, but he has now got an ankle ligament problem and will not be available.

Youngster Gerald Sithole (hamstring) will be assessed, Danny Lloyd (knee) has already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign and the club confirmed Daniel Adshead had returned to parent club Norwich to continue treatment on a broken metatarsal.

Plymouth will be without defender Dan Scarr for “a few weeks” after he tore a hamstring, according to Steven Schumacher.

James Bolton deputised to good effect in the 1-0 win over Shrewsbury and looks likely to retain his starting berth.

Steven Sessegnon, a January addition, is still to make his debut due to a hamstring injury but could be part of the squad.

Brendan Galloway and George Cooper (both knee) remain long-term absentees and will miss the remainder of the season.