Sam Stubbs ruled out of Exeter’s clash with Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Stubbs ruled out of Exeter’s clash with Barrow

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.44am
Sam Stubbs sustained a shoulder injury in Exeter’s 4-3 win against Harrogate (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sam Stubbs sustained a shoulder injury in Exeter’s 4-3 win against Harrogate (Mike Egerton/PA)

Exeter will be forced to make changes for Saturday’s visit of Barrow in Sky Bet League Two.

Sam Stubbs suffered a shoulder injury during the dramatic midweek 4-3 win over Harrogate and will not be fit.

Jonathan Grounds replaced Stubbs to good effect on Tuesday with a goal and fellow substitute Timothee Dieng was also on target, with the pair hoping to start against the Bluebirds.

Boss Matt Taylor should also have Josh Key available after he was rotated during the week and Kieran Phillips is expected to recover from a knock to the knee but Harry Kite (groin) remains sidelined.

Visiting Barrow will be without forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway after he was sent off against Stevenage last weekend.

The on-loan Burton forward was given his marching orders in the stalemate and a subsequent appeal proved unsuccessful.

Amadi-Holloway will now miss the next three matches for Mark Cooper’s side, who remain without Josh Kay due to an ankle issue.

Tom Beadling has been sidelined in recent weeks, firstly via suspension and then with minor injury problems, but he will be assessed before the long trip to Devon.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier