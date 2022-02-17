Sam Stubbs ruled out of Exeter’s clash with Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter will be forced to make changes for Saturday’s visit of Barrow in Sky Bet League Two.

Sam Stubbs suffered a shoulder injury during the dramatic midweek 4-3 win over Harrogate and will not be fit.

Jonathan Grounds replaced Stubbs to good effect on Tuesday with a goal and fellow substitute Timothee Dieng was also on target, with the pair hoping to start against the Bluebirds.

Boss Matt Taylor should also have Josh Key available after he was rotated during the week and Kieran Phillips is expected to recover from a knock to the knee but Harry Kite (groin) remains sidelined.

Visiting Barrow will be without forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway after he was sent off against Stevenage last weekend.

The on-loan Burton forward was given his marching orders in the stalemate and a subsequent appeal proved unsuccessful.

Amadi-Holloway will now miss the next three matches for Mark Cooper’s side, who remain without Josh Kay due to an ankle issue.

Tom Beadling has been sidelined in recent weeks, firstly via suspension and then with minor injury problems, but he will be assessed before the long trip to Devon.