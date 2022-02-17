Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo to sit out Cardiff game after suffering cut eyelid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo to sit out Cardiff game after suffering cut eyelid

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.16pm
Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has suffered a lacerated eyelid ahead of the Guinness Six Nations clash with England (David Davies/PA)
Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has suffered a lacerated eyelid ahead of the Guinness Six Nations clash with England (David Davies/PA)

Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has suffered a laceration to the eyelid ahead of next week’s Guinness Six Nations clash with England.

Halaholo sustained the injury in training and will now remain in camp with Wayne Pivac’s squad instead of being released to Cardiff this weekend as planned.

The Welsh Rugby Union said: “Following a laceration to the eyelid sustained in training on Tuesday, Uilisi Halaholo will remain with the Wales squad this week for monitoring rather than being released to Cardiff Rugby.”

Ireland v Wales – Guinness Six Nations – Aviva Stadium
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has chosen to keep centre Uilisi Halaholo in camp after the centre suffered a laceration to an eyelid (Niall Carson/PA)

The PA news agency understands Wales are confident that New Zealand-born Halaholo will be available for the Twickenham clash on February 26.

Halaholo was due to have been one of six Wales players released from camp this weekend to get minutes under their belt ahead of the England game.

Cardiff pair Rhys Carre and James Ratti are available for Friday’s United Rugby Championship home game with Zebre.

Wales v Scotland – Guinness Six Nations – Principality Stadium
Wales captain Dan Biggar breaks through during Saturday’s 20-17 Guinness Six Nations win over Scotland (Nigel French/PA)

Ospreys outside-half Gareth Anscombe, Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts will also rejoin the Wales squad after weekend games.

Wales bounced back from a heavy opening Six Nations defeat to Ireland to beat Scotland 20-17 in Cardiff last weekend.

