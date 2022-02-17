Blackburn hopeful Ben Brereton Diaz will be fit to face Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn will check on forward Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall.

The Chile international was forced off during the closing stages of the goalless draw at West Brom on Monday night, but Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic that Brereton Diaz will be fit.

Defender Daniel Ayala pulled out of the squad ahead of kick-off at the Hawthorns after suffering a calf problem during the warm-up, and continues to be assessed.

Darragh Lenihan is available again following suspension, while playmaker Bradley Dack is close to a return from his second serious knee injury, but Tayo Edun (ankle) and Dilan Markanday (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Millwall will check on Oliver Burke ahead of the trip to Lancashire.

The midfielder, on-loan from Sheffield United, came off during the first half of the home win over QPR on Tuesday night with a hamstring injury, and continues to be monitored.

Tyler Burey replaced Burke and scored his first senior goal for the club, so the 20-year-old could be handed a start, but forward Benik Afobe (hamstring) is a doubt after missing the QPR game.

Defender Daniel Ballard, on-loan from Arsenal, is close to a return following knee surgery, while midfielder Luke Freeman, a deadline-day loan signing from Sheffield United, is set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.