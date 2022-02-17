Lee Erwin leaves St Mirren by mutual consent By Press Association February 17 2022, 12.23pm Lee Erwin is on the move (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Mirren have confirmed the departure of out-of-favour striker Lee Erwin. The former Motherwell, Leeds, Kilmarnock and Ross County striker is expected to sign for Haka in the Finnish top flight. Erwin, who previously had a spell in Iran, scored four goals for St Mirren after joining in September 2020. The 27-year-old’s only appearance in the past four months came as a substitute against Motherwell when all of Jim Goodwin’s other strikers were unavailable. A club statement read: “St Mirren Football Club can confirm that we have reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract of Lee Erwin. “We would like to thank Lee for his efforts and wish him all the best for his future career.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Lewis Ferguson penalty rescues Aberdeen point at home to St Johnstone St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: Poor response to losing a goal ‘cannot happen’ Confident St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin fears nobody in Scottish Cup quarter-finals Jim Goodwin praises professionalism of players as St Mirren brush aside Kelty