No new injury issues for Graeme Lee’s Hartlepool ahead of Sutton game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No new injury issues for Graeme Lee’s Hartlepool ahead of Sutton game

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.23pm
Graeme Lee has an almost clean bill of health ahead of Hartlepool’s match with Sutton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Graeme Lee has an almost clean bill of health ahead of Hartlepool’s match with Sutton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hartlepool are able to report a near clean bill of health ahead of hosting Sutton in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Graeme Lee’s side will eye a fourth successive win and aim to build on a run of six games without defeat in the division.

Nicky Featherstone returned from suspension to start Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Tranmere with Joe White dropping to the bench where he was joined by Marcus Carver, back after a groin issue.

Jordan Cook remains absent with a thigh problem.

Promotion hopefuls Sutton are dealing with a number of Covid-19 cases and were without several players for the midweek trip to Bristol Rovers.

Louis John joined Rob Milsom in self-isolating after the pair contracted the virus and they are doubtful for this weekend.

Captain Craig Eastmond has sat out the last two games and will be assessed but Matt Gray was able to call on Coby Rowe at Bristol Rovers for the first time in three months.

Richie Bennett and Jon Barden are the U’s other injury concerns after they received knocks in the draw with Forest Green last Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier