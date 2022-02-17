No new injury issues for Graeme Lee’s Hartlepool ahead of Sutton game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hartlepool are able to report a near clean bill of health ahead of hosting Sutton in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Graeme Lee’s side will eye a fourth successive win and aim to build on a run of six games without defeat in the division.

Nicky Featherstone returned from suspension to start Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Tranmere with Joe White dropping to the bench where he was joined by Marcus Carver, back after a groin issue.

Jordan Cook remains absent with a thigh problem.

Promotion hopefuls Sutton are dealing with a number of Covid-19 cases and were without several players for the midweek trip to Bristol Rovers.

Louis John joined Rob Milsom in self-isolating after the pair contracted the virus and they are doubtful for this weekend.

Captain Craig Eastmond has sat out the last two games and will be assessed but Matt Gray was able to call on Coby Rowe at Bristol Rovers for the first time in three months.

Richie Bennett and Jon Barden are the U’s other injury concerns after they received knocks in the draw with Forest Green last Saturday.