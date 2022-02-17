Aberdeen players know what is expected even without a manager – Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen players know what is expected even without a manager – Barry Robson

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 2.13pm
Aberdeen players aware of demands says interim boss Barry Robson (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Barry Robson insists the Aberdeen players know that judgemental eyes will be on them when they face Motherwell again on Saturday.

Club coach Robson took charge on an interim basis in the wake of head coach Stephen Glass’ sacking last weekend following the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat by Well at Fir Park.

Former Scotland and Aberdeen midfielder Robson was encouraged by the way the Dons came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to bottom side St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

The result, however, left Aberdeen without a win in six games and they sit eighth in the cinch Premiership ahead of their return to Lanarkshire on league duty and Robson, who takes charge again as the search for a new boss goes on, said: “One thing you need to know as a player, you have to do it for yourself, you have to do it for your club.

“If someone else takes this over, they are going to be watching so you have all these things to think about.

“In football, you cannot take your foot off the gas, you cannot think, ‘there is not a manager here’, because someone is always watching you.

“You are always judged. Don’t forget that as a player and that is not going to change. They need to know that they need to be at it.

“They are employed by the football club to perform and try to win and they need to remember that.

“This is Aberdeen Football Club you are playing for and that is the expectation here and that’s what they should do and I am confident they will.

“Every player knows that. They maybe kid on they don’t but they do. They know what is expected.

“They know that everyone is watching and they will be judged, they have been long enough in the game.

“They are a great set of boys and I am starting to see the belief come from them and hopefully we can see that against a really difficult Motherwell side at the weekend.”

