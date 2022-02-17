Dylan Bahamboula suspended as Oldham host Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Bahamboula suspended as Oldham host Bradford

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 2.33pm
Dylan Bahamboula is suspended for the visit of Bradford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Oldham will be without the suspended Dylan Bahamboula for the visit of Bradford.

The 26-year-old midfielder was given a straight red card in the Latics’ 3-3 draw with Newport last week after he lunged in on County’s Matty Dolan in the 69th minute.

Mike Fondop will be hoping to start after his brace earned a draw last week, the 28-year-old frontman was not fully fit to start after suffering a head injury the week before and battling a groin problem.

Striker Tope Obadeyi returned to the bench last week after he missed the win over Bristol Rovers a fortnight ago and he could come back into the fold at Boundary Park.

Bradford will begin life without Derek Adams for the short trip over the Pennines.

The 46-year-old was sacked earlier this week following the Bantams’ 1-0 loss to Exeter last weekend and caretaker manager Mark Trueman will be in the dugout on Saturday.

City winger Charles Vernam has returned to training and could return to the squad.

Midfielder Jamie Walker is going for a scan after he suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks.

