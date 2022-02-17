Dylan Bahamboula suspended as Oldham host Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham will be without the suspended Dylan Bahamboula for the visit of Bradford.

The 26-year-old midfielder was given a straight red card in the Latics’ 3-3 draw with Newport last week after he lunged in on County’s Matty Dolan in the 69th minute.

Mike Fondop will be hoping to start after his brace earned a draw last week, the 28-year-old frontman was not fully fit to start after suffering a head injury the week before and battling a groin problem.

Striker Tope Obadeyi returned to the bench last week after he missed the win over Bristol Rovers a fortnight ago and he could come back into the fold at Boundary Park.

Bradford will begin life without Derek Adams for the short trip over the Pennines.

The 46-year-old was sacked earlier this week following the Bantams’ 1-0 loss to Exeter last weekend and caretaker manager Mark Trueman will be in the dugout on Saturday.

City winger Charles Vernam has returned to training and could return to the squad.

Midfielder Jamie Walker is going for a scan after he suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss the next couple of weeks.