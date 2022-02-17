Sean Dyche: A goal would cap Wout Weghorst’s impressive start at Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Dyche: A goal would cap Wout Weghorst’s impressive start at Burnley

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.14pm
Sean Dyche’s side face Brighton next (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Sean Dyche’s side face Brighton next (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Sean Dyche believes all Wout Weghorst is missing is a goal given the immediate impact the Dutch striker has made since joining Burnley in January.

In his first three games for the Clarets Weghorst has had more shots and created more chances than any of his team-mates, earning plaudits for his skilful assist when setting up Jay Rodriguez’s goal in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

Now fans are waiting for a player who scored 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg to break his duck and help Burnley move off the bottom of the Premier League table.

“We brought him in because we felt he could operate within the side and add to what the side has done, and apart from scoring he has added to that,” Dyche said.

“We look at all the stats but sometimes it’s just on the visual performances of the player, and visually he’s been very good.

“Add in the stats and you think that’s a player who is very motivated to come in and make a difference. He probably needs a goal to continue all the good work he’s doing.”

Weghorst limped off with 15 minutes of Sunday’s 1-0 home defeat to Liverpool remaining after taking a blow to the hip, but was in light training on Thursday and Dyche expects him to be fit to make the trip to Brighton on Saturday.

And Dyche believes the £12million signing just needs to keep doing what he is doing to get on the scoresheet.

“I never question my players’ final moment of truth, I only question it if they’re not getting in the right areas,” Dyche said.

“He’s definitely getting in the right areas. He’s effective with assists, he’s creating his own chances, and he’s getting into places that can help the team. We want that to continue and I’m absolutely sure if it does he will get goals.”

Burnley’s trip to Brighton will bring together two draw specialists – Graham Potter’s side have taken a share of the points 12 times this season, the most of any side in the Premier League, with Burnley just behind on 11 having played three games fewer.

But Potter’s side have seven wins to Burnley’s one, the difference between Brighton sitting in the top half and the Clarets languishing at the bottom, seven points adrift of safety.

Dyche’s side remain a tough nut to crack, as demonstrated in recent draws with Arsenal and Manchester United, and in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in which they repeatedly threatened to score first.

The challenge for Dyche and his players is to find the tweaks that can turn draws into wins without losing the defensive discipline which has earned them the points they do have.

“Sometimes when people are clamouring for change, sometimes you have to see through it and change nothing,” Dyche said.

“We’re so close to getting things right but we haven’t got things right so you’re always wondering how far you tinker with it or keep it as it is.

“The last four games we’ve got three points from four, but if you watch them you think we’ve been hard done by. It’s one of the biggest challenges – when do you start tinkering? Sometimes you have to stick with it and it will pay you back.

“That’s the debate with my staff. What shall we change and for what reason? Or do we stick with what we believe in?”

