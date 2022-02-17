Sam McCallum could be involved for QPR against Hull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sam McCallum could be involved for QPR against Hull

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.18pm
Sam McCallum, pictured, could be back in action for the first time since October for QPR (Adam Davy/PA)
Sam McCallum could make his first appearance since October when QPR host Hull.

The Norwich loanee has been a long-term absentee due to hamstring trouble but stepped up his return with a recent outing for the Under-23s.

McCallum’s availability would ease the blow of losing Lee Wallace to injury.

Wallace sustained a groin issue in the 2-0 defeat at Millwall and is expected to be out of action this weekend.

Defender Lewie Coyle will miss Hull’s trip to London after suffering a hamstring problem.

Callum Elder should fill in at right-back in Coyle’s absence.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will miss out with a hand injury.

Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also expected to be sidelined due to an unspecified injury concern.

