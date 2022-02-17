Sam McCallum could be involved for QPR against Hull By Press Association February 17 2022, 3.18pm Sam McCallum, pictured, could be back in action for the first time since October for QPR (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sam McCallum could make his first appearance since October when QPR host Hull. The Norwich loanee has been a long-term absentee due to hamstring trouble but stepped up his return with a recent outing for the Under-23s. McCallum’s availability would ease the blow of losing Lee Wallace to injury. Wallace sustained a groin issue in the 2-0 defeat at Millwall and is expected to be out of action this weekend. Defender Lewie Coyle will miss Hull’s trip to London after suffering a hamstring problem. Callum Elder should fill in at right-back in Coyle’s absence. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will miss out with a hand injury. Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also expected to be sidelined due to an unspecified injury concern. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sheffield United held by Hull but unbeaten run continues Dan Ballard may return for Millwall against QPR Blades hope for better news on David McGoldrick Nathan Baxter again ruled out for Hull ahead of Fulham clash