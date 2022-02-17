Sam McCallum could be involved for QPR against Hull

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam McCallum could make his first appearance since October when QPR host Hull.

The Norwich loanee has been a long-term absentee due to hamstring trouble but stepped up his return with a recent outing for the Under-23s.

McCallum’s availability would ease the blow of losing Lee Wallace to injury.

Wallace sustained a groin issue in the 2-0 defeat at Millwall and is expected to be out of action this weekend.

Defender Lewie Coyle will miss Hull’s trip to London after suffering a hamstring problem.

Callum Elder should fill in at right-back in Coyle’s absence.

Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter will miss out with a hand injury.

Iran striker Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also expected to be sidelined due to an unspecified injury concern.