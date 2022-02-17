Robbie Neilson hopes a period of rest will benefit Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Neilson hopes a period of rest will benefit Hearts

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.27pm
Robbie Neilson is hoping Hearts rediscover their form (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson is hoping Hearts will return to action refreshed after having had a full week without a match for the first time since the winter break.

Neilson believes an intense run of eight games in three and a half weeks has taken an edge off his team’s play in recent outings.

Hearts face the cinch Premiership’s bottom side St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday, and Neilson is pleased that his team can go into it without being plagued by the exertions of a midweek match.

“It’s been a while since we had a full week because we’ve had four midweeks on the bounce so it’s been good to get a wee bit of preparation and proper training because previously it’s just been game-recover-game-recover,” he said.

“It’s been good to have time on the training pitch to work on how we want to play, all the kind of basic principles.

“We had about a week to 10 days to hammer that home when we came back towards the end of the winter break but as soon as you get into the games, it’s difficult to do anything.

“I think that run of games has taken a toll on all the teams apart from Rangers and Celtic who have a much bigger squad than anyone else.

“They can rotate five or six players a game and still bring in international players. If you look at the form of every team, probably apart from St Mirren, we’ve probably all dipped a bit.”

Despite not winning any of their last three league games, Hearts have still managed to pull further clear of the chasing pack in the battle for third place since returning from their winter break on January 18.

Neilson hopes his team can rediscover the consistency that allowed them to get into such a commanding position.

“We went into the winter break with a five-point gap and we’ve come out of this recent run of games with a 10-point gap and into the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup,” he pointed out.

“We need to try and push on again and get back to the form we showed at the start of the season.

“I don’t think we’re far off it. In the first half of the last couple of games we did very well but we’ve not got the goals to take us clear and it’s made the second half a bit more difficult.

“It was similar at the start of the season when we played really well but we took our chances and killed the game whereas in these recent games we’ve probably not taken our chances.”

