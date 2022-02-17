Salford wait on skipper Ash Eastham for Crawley clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Salford wait on skipper Ash Eastham for Crawley clash

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 3.34pm
Ash Eastham missed Salford’s win at Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ash Eastham missed Salford’s win at Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA)

Salford manager Gary Bowyer will check on the fitness of Ash Eastham ahead of Saturday’s clash with Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The captain missed last weekend’s 2-0 win at Leyton Orient after he sustained a knock in the stalemate with Sutton earlier in the month.

If Eastham remains absent, Theo Vassell will get the nod to continue and marked his return to the starting XI with a goal against Orient.

Play-off chasing Salford are definitely without Matty Willock, Luke Burgess, Josh Morris, Ian Henderson and Donald Love due to their respective injury problems.

Crawley are set to be missing James Tilley after he was forced off during last Saturday’s loss to Hartlepool with a head injury.

The club were able to report the attacker was “healthy and doing well” post-match, but he is expected to be sidelined for this weekend.

Boss John Yems was already without Kwesi Appiah and Caleb Watts with muscle issues and Jake Hessenthaler has not featured since December.

Southampton loanee Will Ferry was replaced after 25 minutes against Hartlepool but it was deemed to be tactical.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier