Rotherham host Wigan in top-of-table clash with Will Grigg ruled out for season

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 4.13pm
Will Grigg has been ruled out for the rest of the season (Will Matthews/PA)
Rotherham’s build-up to their crunch League One clash with leaders Wigan has been hit by news that striker Will Grigg will not play again this season.

The on-loan Sunderland man has a hamstring injury which requires surgery and will keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller also remain in the treatment room due to hamstring issues.

Boss Paul Warne has no other selection concerns as his second-placed side look to move nine points clear of the Latics at the summit of the table.

Midfielder Graeme Shinnie could start for Wigan as they attempt to close the gap on the leaders.

The 30-year-old returned off the bench in a 2-0 win over Crewe on Tuesday night after being rested for their victory over Charlton last weekend.

Forward Will Keane has yet to play 90 minutes since returning from injury but will be hoping to do so on Friday night.

Midfielder Thelo Aasgard is not available for Leam Richardson after being ruled out through injury for the rest of the season.

