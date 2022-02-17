Kieran Lee a doubt for Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Lee a doubt for Bolton

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 4.16pm
Kieran Lee could need season-ending surgery (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton are waiting to learn whether or not Kieran Lee will need season-ending surgery as they prepare for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder has been playing through the pain as he deals with a heel injury but has this week seen a specialist to decide whether an operation is required.

Lloyd Isgrove has made a return to training on the grass but remains some way off a return from the hamstring injury which has kept him out since November.

Josh Sheehan is also a long-term absentee.

Dons boss Mark Robinson faces a selection problem with both Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick suspended for the trip.

Assal starts a two-match ban after being booked for the 10th time, while McCormick is banned following his sending-off against Sunderland in midweek.

Dan Csoka missed that match, having been withdrawn against Rotherham due to an elevated heart rate.

Captain Alex Woodyard is out with a hamstring injury – a similar complaint to the one which has sidelined both Aaron Pressley and Henry Lawrence.

