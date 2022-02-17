Derby waiting on Festy Ebosele ahead of crucial Peterborough clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Derby waiting on Festy Ebosele ahead of crucial Peterborough clash

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 4.19pm
Derby forward Festy Ebosele has been carrying a hamstring issue (Tim Goode/PA)
Derby forward Festy Ebosele has been carrying a hamstring issue (Tim Goode/PA)

Derby will check on forward Festy Ebosele ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against fellow relegation-battlers Peterborough.

Ebosele is carrying a hamstring problem, but has been able to train this week, so Rams boss Wayne Rooney will make a late call on his match fitness.

Midfielder Lee Buchanan is another being monitored after picking up an unspecified knock during training, but forward Colin Kazim-Richards (calf) is still a week away from a possible return.

Poland midfielder Kamil Jozwiak (ankle) continues his own recovery, having missed the past three matches.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson could look to freshen up his side following the midweek goalless draw at Reading, which saw them miss the chance to move out of the relegation zone.

Forwards Jack Marriott, Ricky Jade-Jones and Callum Morton could all be in contention after coming off the bench during the second half against the Royals.

Centre-back Ronnie Edwards (hamstring) has missed the past two games, so could come into contention, but Mark Beevers and Jack Taylor remain sidelined with similar issues, while full-back Dan Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Attacking midfielder Joel Randall was set to build up his match sharpness in a Premier League Under-23 Cup match against Burnley on Friday, but that has been postponed because of predicted concerns over the weather.

