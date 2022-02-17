David Artell waiting on Ryan Alebiosu ahead of Crewe’s game with Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe boss David Artell is hoping that Ryan Alebiosu will be fit to face Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.

The full-back suffered a back spasm and was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Wigan, but he has made encouraging progress since.

Striker Mikael Mandron is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered against Gillingham earlier this month.

Manchester City loanee Ben Knight and Rio Adebisi remain long-term injury absentees.

Portsmouth could hand starts to Ryan Tunnicliffe and Mahlon Romeo.

Midfielder Tunnicliffe has come off the bench in the last three games after a hamstring issue kept him out since October.

Defender Romeo missed the 4-0 win over Doncaster with an ankle issue.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) remain out, but Jay Mingi has returned to training after dislocating his shoulder.