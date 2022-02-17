Doncaster injury problems show no sign of easing for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Doncaster injury problems show no sign of easing for Sheffield Wednesday clash

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 5.18pm
Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey, pictured, and Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore both have depleted squads (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey, pictured, and Wednesday counterpart Darren Moore both have depleted squads (Mike Egerton/PA)

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey is expected to choose from an unchanged squad as Rovers’ injury woes continue for the home game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Charlie Seaman (knee) and on-loan midfielder Ethan Galbraith (back) are still out.

Galbraith has returned to parent club Manchester United, while fellow midfielder Ben Close has been ruled out for the rest of the season after knee surgery.

Tom Anderson (foot), John Bostock, Jon Taylor (both ankle), Cameron John (back) and Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

Wednesday striker Lee Gregory could give Darren Moore’s injury-hit squad a boost by returning to contention.

Gregory, who has scored eight league goals this season, has missed the last five games due to a damaged toe.

But winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is still out due to a hamstring strain and ex-Rovers boss Moore is still without nine other first-team players.

Josh Windass, Lewis Gibson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Harlee Dean, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Tyreece John-Jules, Olamide Shodipo and Dennis Adeniran all remain unavailable.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier