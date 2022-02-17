Jayden Bogle doubtful again as Sheffield United take on Swansea

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jayden Bogle could be missing again as Sheffield United seek to rediscover the goal trail against Swansea at Bramall Lane.

Bogle missed the midweek goalless draw with Hull due to a knee issue and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom says the fomer Derby player remains a doubt for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match.

Former Swansea striker Oli McBurnie is set to take on his old club, with David McGoldrick (thigh) unavailable and Rhian Brewster (hamstring) ruled out for the season.

The Blades need to fire their play-off challenge after successive goalless draws against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Hull.

Former Blades defender Kyle Naughton is absent again for Swansea.

Naughton has missed three games since picking up a thigh injury against Luton earlier this month.

Ryan Bennett returns from suspension following his red card at Stoke, but January signing Nathanael Ogbeta’s debut has been put on hold once more because of a hamstring problem.

Michael Obafemi will lead the line after belatedly kick-starting his Swans career with two goals in three games.