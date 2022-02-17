Jayden Bogle doubtful again as Sheffield United take on Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jayden Bogle doubtful again as Sheffield United take on Swansea

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 5.48pm
Jayden Bogle missed Sheffield United’s draw with Hull (John Walton/PA)
Jayden Bogle could be missing again as Sheffield United seek to rediscover the goal trail against Swansea at Bramall Lane.

Bogle missed the midweek goalless draw with Hull due to a knee issue and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom says the fomer Derby player remains a doubt for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match.

Former Swansea striker Oli McBurnie is set to take on his old club, with David McGoldrick (thigh) unavailable and Rhian Brewster (hamstring) ruled out for the season.

The Blades need to fire their play-off challenge after successive goalless draws against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield and Hull.

Former Blades defender Kyle Naughton is absent again for Swansea.

Naughton has missed three games since picking up a thigh injury against Luton earlier this month.

Ryan Bennett returns from suspension following his red card at Stoke, but January signing Nathanael Ogbeta’s debut has been put on hold once more because of a hamstring problem.

Michael Obafemi will lead the line after belatedly kick-starting his Swans career with two goals in three games.

