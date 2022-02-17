Essex charged by ECB with bringing game into disrepute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Essex charged by ECB with bringing game into disrepute

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 6.04pm Updated: February 17 2022, 6.28pm
Essex charged by ECB with bringing game into disrepute
Essex have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (Steven Paston/PA)

Essex have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board with bringing the game into disrepute in relation to an alleged racist comment made at a board meeting five years ago.

The charge also relates to the county’s subsequent failure to conduct an appropriate, or any, investigation into the alleged incident.

John Faragher last year resigned as Essex chairman following allegations he used racist language in the 2017 meeting.

John Faragher stepped down as Essex chairman in 2021
John Faragher stepped down as Essex chairman in 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Faragher stepped down despite strongly denying the incident.

A panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will now hear the case and adjudicate.

“Essex County Cricket Club has today received two disciplinary charges from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regarding alleged comments made at a meeting in 2017,” read a statement from the county.

“These are not new allegations but are the next formal part of the ECB process regarding issues that were raised by the ECB in October 2021.

“The club takes this matter extremely seriously.

“We have co-operated fully with the ECB’s investigations since they commenced last year and will continue to do so as the process moves to this next stage.”

The club have been charged with a breach of ECB directive 3.3.

It reads: “No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]