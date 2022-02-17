Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power remain out for Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power remain out for Harrogate

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 6.08pm
Harrogate’s Rory McArdle has not recovered from a groin injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate’s Rory McArdle has not recovered from a groin injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate will still be without Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power for their home game against Leyton Orient.

But Ryan Fallowfield and Calum Kavanagh could both return to give boss Simon Weaver’s side a boost.

McArdle and fellow centre-half Richards, on loan from Wolves, remain sidelined with respective groin injuries and winger Power (hamstring) has been out since mid-December.

Right-back Fallowfield (hamstring) has missed the last eight games, while forward Kavanagh has recovered from a thigh strain.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has reported no new injury or suspension concerns.

Jackett continues to be without striker Paul Smyth, who is recovering after suffering from a collapsed lung in the recent defeat at Mansfield.

Deadline-day signing Frank Nouble is hoping to resume in Smyth’s absence, while Harry Smith provides Jackett with an alternative option.

Jackett’s side are hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat and are winless in their last nine league matches.

