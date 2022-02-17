Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power remain out for Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate will still be without Rory McArdle, Lewis Richards and Simon Power for their home game against Leyton Orient.

But Ryan Fallowfield and Calum Kavanagh could both return to give boss Simon Weaver’s side a boost.

McArdle and fellow centre-half Richards, on loan from Wolves, remain sidelined with respective groin injuries and winger Power (hamstring) has been out since mid-December.

Right-back Fallowfield (hamstring) has missed the last eight games, while forward Kavanagh has recovered from a thigh strain.

Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has reported no new injury or suspension concerns.

Jackett continues to be without striker Paul Smyth, who is recovering after suffering from a collapsed lung in the recent defeat at Mansfield.

Deadline-day signing Frank Nouble is hoping to resume in Smyth’s absence, while Harry Smith provides Jackett with an alternative option.

Jackett’s side are hoping to avoid a fourth straight defeat and are winless in their last nine league matches.