Daniel Bentley returns in goal for Bristol City against Middlesbrough

Daniel Bentley will make his first start in the Bristol City goal for two months at home to Middlesbrough.

The Robins captain lost his place following a 3-2 home defeat to Huddersfield on December 18, but Max O’Leary suffered a dead leg at Swansea last weekend and has been ruled out of the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Boss Nigel Pearson is expected to make several changes after a furious attack on his players’ attitude following the 3-1 defeat at Swansea.

Matty James (foot), Andy King (hamstring), Nathan Baker (concussion), Rob Atkinson (calf) and George Tanner (hamstring) remain out.

Boro are set to be without Martin Payero for at least two months.

The Argentinian midfielder sustained ankle damage in the recent 2-2 draw at QPR.

Boss Chris Wilder could name the same side that accounted for Derby 4-1 last weekend, a victory which lifted Boro into the play-off positions.

Riley McGree made his debut from the bench against Derby, and the Australian midfielder will be determined to make a similar impact after his start on Teesside was hit by injury and illness.