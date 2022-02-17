GB curlers can create positive Winter Olympics headlines – performance director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
GB curlers can create positive Winter Olympics headlines – performance director

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 8.03pm
The British men’s curling team will compete for gold in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
British curling boss Nigel Holl is hoping to see the Winter Olympics on the front pages for sporting reasons after Team GB’s men earned a shot at gold.

The quartet of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan booked a place in Saturday’s final against Sweden after a tense 8-4 victory over the United States in Beijing on Thursday.

Their success guaranteed Team GB their first medal in any sport at a so far disappointing Games which, to many back home, may have been overshadowed by various controversies concerning the host city or doping allegations.

Holl, the Team GB performance director for curling, told the PA news agency: “The guys played a fantastic match and, whilst the scores were close and it was very tight, I did feel that they were in control in most ends.

“There were a few nerves jangling, but I shouldn’t have been nervous because they’re a great team and I’ve got great confidence in them.

“Getting into an Olympic final, guaranteeing a medal for Team GB, puts these guys on the pedestal that they deserve to be on.

“There was a fantastic image, which we’ve got a still of and I will use elsewhere, of Bruce with his arms up in the air at the end of the match. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if that was front-page news tomorrow? That’s actually what we’re about out here.

“Yes, we all recognise there are controversies and decisions taken by others, but they have nothing to do with British curling, nothing to do with Bruce and the boys.

“We know we’ve got a gold medal match, we know we’ve got a semi-final for the women. We want to make it two gold medal matches and that will be the big news story.”

Holl, also the executive performance director at British Curling, is confident the men’s team can now go on and secure gold.

He said: “You don’t want to be cocky, of course. Sweden are a top team, the world champions for heaven’s sake! They’ve had significant success over an extended period of time.

“But Bruce and the team are a very, very good team. They’re probably, realistically, ranked number one in the world at the moment. I’m very, very confident in Bruce and the boys’ ability.”

Skip Bruce Mouat has led Team GB to the final
Skip Bruce Mouat has led Team GB to the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The British women’s curling team, led by four-time Olympian Eve Muirhead, have a chance to emulate the men as they take on Sweden in their semi-final on Friday.

Holl feels curling in Britain is in a strong position and cannot understate the importance of National Lottery funding, which has allowed the athletes to train full-time.

He said: “It’s pivotal. The athletes are full-time and we’ve got this excellent facility and excellent coaching. We’re able to send them around the world to tournaments.

“Without that support, we just wouldn’t be able to do that. It’s a game-changer, simply.”

