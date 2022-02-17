GB curlers can create positive Winter Olympics headlines – performance director

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British curling boss Nigel Holl is hoping to see the Winter Olympics on the front pages for sporting reasons after Team GB’s men earned a shot at gold.

The quartet of Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan booked a place in Saturday’s final against Sweden after a tense 8-4 victory over the United States in Beijing on Thursday.

Their success guaranteed Team GB their first medal in any sport at a so far disappointing Games which, to many back home, may have been overshadowed by various controversies concerning the host city or doping allegations.

Holl, the Team GB performance director for curling, told the PA news agency: “The guys played a fantastic match and, whilst the scores were close and it was very tight, I did feel that they were in control in most ends.

“There were a few nerves jangling, but I shouldn’t have been nervous because they’re a great team and I’ve got great confidence in them.

“Getting into an Olympic final, guaranteeing a medal for Team GB, puts these guys on the pedestal that they deserve to be on.

“There was a fantastic image, which we’ve got a still of and I will use elsewhere, of Bruce with his arms up in the air at the end of the match. Wouldn’t it be fantastic if that was front-page news tomorrow? That’s actually what we’re about out here.

“Yes, we all recognise there are controversies and decisions taken by others, but they have nothing to do with British curling, nothing to do with Bruce and the boys.

“We know we’ve got a gold medal match, we know we’ve got a semi-final for the women. We want to make it two gold medal matches and that will be the big news story.”

Holl, also the executive performance director at British Curling, is confident the men’s team can now go on and secure gold.

He said: “You don’t want to be cocky, of course. Sweden are a top team, the world champions for heaven’s sake! They’ve had significant success over an extended period of time.

“But Bruce and the team are a very, very good team. They’re probably, realistically, ranked number one in the world at the moment. I’m very, very confident in Bruce and the boys’ ability.”

Skip Bruce Mouat has led Team GB to the final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The British women’s curling team, led by four-time Olympian Eve Muirhead, have a chance to emulate the men as they take on Sweden in their semi-final on Friday.

Holl feels curling in Britain is in a strong position and cannot understate the importance of National Lottery funding, which has allowed the athletes to train full-time.

He said: “It’s pivotal. The athletes are full-time and we’ve got this excellent facility and excellent coaching. We’re able to send them around the world to tournaments.

“Without that support, we just wouldn’t be able to do that. It’s a game-changer, simply.”