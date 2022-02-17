James Tavernier stresses Rangers’ job not done despite famous Dortmund win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Tavernier stresses Rangers’ job not done despite famous Dortmund win

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 9.23pm
Still work to do says Rangers captain James Tavernier (left) after stunning Euro win in Dortmund (Bernd Thissen via DPA.)
James Tavernier insists Rangers still have Europa League work to do following their stunning 4-2 first-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

In an incredible knockout round play-off encounter at Signal Iduna Park, the Scottish champions raced into a two-goal interval lead through a VAR-awarded penalty from the Gers captain and an Alfredo Morelos tap-in.

Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram curled in a wonderful third after 49 minutes, only for Dortmund’s teenage England midfielder Jude Bellingham  to reduce the deficit a minute later with a similar counter.

A Morelos strike was then inadvertently helped into the net by home defender Dan-Axel Zagadou – who had earlier handled for the the penalty – before Raphael Guerreiro’s 82nd-minute effort pulled the German giants closer again.

Despite pulling off an upset in Dortmund, Tavernier warned against making too many assumptions about the second leg at Ibrox next Thursday night.

He said: “We got the result we wanted to take back home, but it is only halfway through.

“There is a lot of positives to take from this game. I thought the boys were exceptional.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst on the touchline
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst led his side to a famous European win (Bernd Thissen via DPA/PA)

“Every man, even the substitutes who came on, everyone did a fantastic job and, like I say, it is only halfway.

“We have a lot of work to do next week, but we put ourselves in a really good position”

On his penalty, eventually awarded after his corner was handled by Zagadou,  the Light Blues full-back said: “It was the wait for the VAR. I didn’t see the handball, but when the ref blows you know something is going to happen

“That’s the benefit of having VAR. There was also a  bit of a wait before the whistle went (to take the penalty), but I was calm when I took it and happy to give the boys the lead and something to build on.”

