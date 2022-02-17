Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep their concentration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum McGregor urges Celtic to keep their concentration

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 11.27pm
Callum McGregor was frustrated after a European defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)
Callum McGregor was frustrated after a European defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor admitted they had to overcome their naivety in Europe after going down to a 3-1 home defeat by Bodo/Glimt.

The Hoops conceded early in both halves of the first leg of the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-off.

Celtic Park erupted in noise when Daizen Maeda headed a lifeline in the 79th minute but the stadium half-emptied two minutes later when the home side conceded a deflected effort from 25 yards.

Celtic were involved in some end-to-end encounters in the Europa League group stage with their six games yielding 28 goals but they never truly got their attacking game going against the Norwegian champions despite ample possession.

McGregor told BT Sport: “It is always difficult when you go a goal behind so early in the game and then you have a mountain to climb in that sense but I still thought we had enough in the game.

“We created enough situations around the box, just that last bit of quality was probably missing.

“You see even when we get the goal, you think we get the ascendancy but we concede straight away and that sort of kills us again.

“If the game finishes 2-1 then we have  a real good chance. That is the naivety that we have still got at this level in terms of being a new group.

“So we have to learn from that, we will do the analysis and learn that you always have to switch on. As soon as you score that is probably when you are the most vulnerable.”

McGregor added: “We got into good situations and the final pass or the actions weren’t quite there in terms of the quality that we have  been used to in the last couple of weeks.

“Again that shows that we have a lot of learning to do when it comes to these big games. We have got to step up and in that final moment when it counts they got three goals because of their quality.

“But for me, there is enough in the game that suggests we can go there and turn it around so we have to stay positive, stay calm,  and  try to turn it around.”

