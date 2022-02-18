Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s attention turns to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s attention turns to Liverpool

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 6.12am
Kylian Mbappe is reportedly interested in Liverpool (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool have a shot at signing France striker Kylian Mbappe after the star was underwhelmed by Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star. But the Independent adds that Paris St Germain are willing to make the 23-year-old the world’s highest-paid player to keep him.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Old Trafford for Paris St Germain, where he would team up with 34-year-old Lionel Messi next season.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo has had an unhappy run at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The same paper reports that Newcastle are already manoeuvring to secure Lille defender Sven Botman in the summer after multiple failed attempts to sign the 22-year-old in the January window.

Savio: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City are close to signing the 17-year-old winger from Atletico Mineiro.

Lautaro Martinez: The 24-year-old Inter Milan striker could move to the Premier League in the summer, with the Sun reporting both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested.

