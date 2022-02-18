Nathan Tella ruled out of Southampton’s game with Everton By Press Association February 18 2022, 9.02am Nathan Tella has a groin issue (Bradley Collyer/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Frank Lampard hails Jonjoe Kenny as ‘a great lad and a very good player’ Frank Lampard open to the idea of working with a director of football at Everton Raheem Sterling nets hat-trick as leaders Manchester City brush aside Norwich Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United