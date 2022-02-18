Ronan Kelleher ruled out of remainder of Six Nations with shoulder problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronan Kelleher ruled out of remainder of Six Nations with shoulder problem

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 10.33am
Ronan Kelleher, right, scored six tries for Ireland in 2021 (Marco Iacobucci/PA)
Ronan Kelleher, right, scored six tries for Ireland in 2021 (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations due to a shoulder issue.

The 24-year-old Leinster player sustained the injury during the first half of last weekend’s 30-24 defeat to France in Paris.

Kelleher, who made his international debut in the 2020 championship opener against Scotland, has started his country’s last seven Tests and won 18 caps in total.

Leinster team-mate Dan Sheehan came off the bench to replace him at Stade de France, while the fit-again Rob Herring is another option available to head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland, who began the Six Nations by defeating defending champions Wales in Dublin, return to action at home to Italy on February 27.

“Unfortunately Ronan Kelleher has been ruled out of the remainder of our #GuinnessSixNations campaign with a shoulder injury sustained in Paris last weekend,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Hooker Rob Herring recently returned to Ireland's camp following a calf issue
Hooker Rob Herring recently returned to Ireland’s camp following a calf issue (Adam Davy/PA)

“Wishing you a speedy recovery, Ronan!”

Kelleher, who spent time training with the British and Irish Lions last summer, was Ireland’s top try scorer in 2021, with six scores in 10 appearances.

He became only the fourth Irishman – and the first since Denis Hickie in August 2003 – to score four tries in one match after achieving the feat in a 71-10 victory over the United States in July.

