Luke Leahy returns for Shrewsbury against Morecambe

Shrewsbury welcome Luke Leahy back from suspension in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash against Morecambe.

The midfielder, who has scored six goals this season, has completed a two-match ban for collecting 10 bookings.

Tom Flanagan made his Shrews debut off the bench last weekend against Plymouth and is pushing for his first start since joining from Sunderland in January.

Manager Steve Cotterill says Shaun Whalley remains a couple of weeks away from returning to training after a thigh injury.

Morecambe defender Liam Gibson will be assessed ahead of the trip to Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The 24-year-old defender has returned to training after limping off during the 2-2 draw at Accrington at the end of January.

Manager Stephen Robinson says Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah are Morecambe’s “only injury concerns” heading into the match.

The Shrimps head into Saturday’s game in 21st spot, with the hosts four points better off in 18th.