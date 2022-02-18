Ross County not looking for favours in bid to climb table – Malky Mackay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay insists Ross County will not be looking for anyone’s help as they look to climb further away from the cinch Premiership danger zone.

After three draws and a win in their last four games, the Staggies are in 10th place, six points ahead of second-bottom Dundee – having played a game more than the Tayside club – and seven ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.

Ahead of the trip to play Hibernian at Easter Road on Saturday, Mackay said: “At the moment, the focus is just looking at ourselves.

“Genuinely, I’m not going to look at anyone else to try to do us favours. I don’t think that is the way to do it.

“You do that and you start being in despair when you see certain results so I think we look after ourselves. We let other teams’ results and trends look after them.

“There have been various little runs going on with most of the teams in the division at one point this season, some earlier, some later, some even now.

“The only thing is to concern ourselves with what we are doing and keep picking up points and we will be OK.”

Having been knocked out of the Scottish Cup by fellow Premiership side Livingston, County had a break last weekend while the fifth-round took place and Mackay is hoping the rest proves beneficial against Hibs.

He said: “It was great to have the two or three days off.

“Obviously we were out the cup which we’d rather not be but it was an intense period of games and by the end of it, the squad were feeling it.

“So it was great for the boys to get two or three days away with their families and it has shown in terms of the bounce with which they came back in.

“They have trained really well and it looks like they are really hungry and back into it again.

“We go into another period before the international break so there is a real focus on going down to Hibs and doing well.

“The league is very tight in all aspects at the moment so we know what we need to do.

“It will be tough game. Hibs are a big club, a good support and we are really looking forward to it.”