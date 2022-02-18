Sunderland hoping to have Danny Batth back from injury for MK Dons clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sunderland hoping to have Danny Batth back from injury for MK Dons clash

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.07pm
Sunderland’s Danny Batth is expected back from injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Sunderland’s Danny Batth is expected back from injury (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sunderland manager Alex Neil is hoping Danny Batth will increase his defensive options when promotion-chasing MK Dons visit the Stadium of Light in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Batth missed Neil’s first game in charge, last Saturday’s draw with AFC Wimbledon, after rolling his ankle and Bailey Wright returned from a calf injury to take his place.

The 31-year-old has played a part in training through the latter part of this week and could return but Lynden Gooch, who has missed the last two games with a calf problem, remains a major doubt.

Neil says the club’s longer-term injury victims Luke O’Nien, Aiden McGeady and Nathan Broadhead are still weeks, rather than days, away from making their return.

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning is hoping for more from Connor Wickham as he nears full fitness again.

The 28-year-old striker joined the club in January after being released by Preston and has managed five substitute appearances so far.

Manning says midfielder David Kasumu is back in full training after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in Dons’ 1-1 draw with Accrington on January 8.

The only other player on the injury list is defender Aden Baldwin, who is yet to return to full training having missed the last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier