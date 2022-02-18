Great Britain’s Cornelius Kersten just misses out on medal in speed skating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Great Britain’s Cornelius Kersten just misses out on medal in speed skating

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 12.08pm
Cornelius Kersten finished ninth in the men’s 1000m speed-skating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cornelius Kersten came within three tenths of a second of claiming a remarkable speed skating medal for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Friday.

The 27-year-old finished in ninth place in the men’s 1000 metres, just 0.31 seconds off third-placed Haavard Lorentzen of Norway, for the best result by a British Olympic speed skater in 58 years.

“On the one hand I’m really happy but to be that close to the podium is slightly frustrating – those three tenths were really in there,” said Kersten.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
“This is the hardest 1000m I’ve ever done and I’m pretty proud of myself but it was so close.

“I need just another year of hard work and good training to really close that gap, this is my first year training at a world level and look how close I’ve come.”

Kersten and his partner Ellia Smeding were the first speed skaters to represent Great Britain at the Games since 1992. Earlier, he finished 25th in the 500m and 19th in the 1500m.

He added: “If you compare me with my rivals, I just need another year to get a lot closer to them.

“Skaters don’t tend to peak until their late 20s, early 30s, so there is a lot more time for me to develop as we look towards the next Olympics.”

