Stevenage without suspended Luke Prosser as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers

Stevenage will be without Luke Prosser as they prepare to face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

The 33-year-old defender was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time of their goalless draw with Barrow in midweek.

Elliott List played 52 minutes in the same fixture and will be hoping to start again this time around.

Boro will be hoping for three points after going four games without victory.

Antony Evans, Ryan Loft and Jon Nolan could feature for Bristol Rovers as they travel to the Lamex Stadium.

Evans has missed Rovers’ last two games after suffering a hamstring injury but he returned to training on Thursday.

Nolan is yet to make his debut for Joey Barton’s side after signing in the January transfer window but he could travel for Saturday’s game after recovering from a long-term knee injury.

Loft may also return after he missed almost a month of action with a back problem.