Carlisle hoping Callum Guy makes return from injury against Swindon

Carlisle are hopeful captain Callum Guy will be fit in time to face Swindon on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered a muscle injury in the recent defeat at Salford but could return this weekend.

Defender Kelvin Mellor (ankle) is out as is midfielder Jon Mellish (knee).

Midfielder Brennan Dickenson is also sidelined with a knee issue but was boosted with the news he does not require surgery.

Jack Payne is yet to return to action for Swindon.

The midfielder is back in training following a knee injury but was not on the bench in the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe.

Midfielder Jonny Williams (groin) also missed that victory but could be in contention to return.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden and defender Dion Conroy (Achilles) are still missing.