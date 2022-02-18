Carlisle hoping Callum Guy makes return from injury against Swindon By Press Association February 18 2022, 12.57pm Callum Guy could be fit in time for Carlisle’s home clash with Swindon (Leila Coker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Carlisle are hopeful captain Callum Guy will be fit in time to face Swindon on Saturday. The midfielder suffered a muscle injury in the recent defeat at Salford but could return this weekend. Defender Kelvin Mellor (ankle) is out as is midfielder Jon Mellish (knee). Midfielder Brennan Dickenson is also sidelined with a knee issue but was boosted with the news he does not require surgery. Jack Payne is yet to return to action for Swindon. The midfielder is back in training following a knee injury but was not on the bench in the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe. Midfielder Jonny Williams (groin) also missed that victory but could be in contention to return. Midfielder Jordan Lyden and defender Dion Conroy (Achilles) are still missing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Takehiro Tomiyasu could return for Arsenal against Brentford Kurt Zouma set to return for West Ham against Newcastle Hayden Hackney returns to contention as Scunthorpe take on Rochdale Sunderland hoping to have Danny Batth back from injury for MK Dons clash