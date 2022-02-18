Graham Alexander wants Motherwell team to ‘play on the edge’ like Kevin van Veen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander wants Motherwell team to ‘play on the edge’ like Kevin van Veen

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 2.08pm
Kevin van Veen had a running battle with the Aberdeen defence (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander expects all of his players to “play on the edge” as he stressed he saw nothing untoward from the Aberdeen defenders towards Kevin van Veen.

Aberdeen visit Fir Park again on Saturday seven days after Van Veen scored a goal which helped Well knock the Dons out of the Scottish Cup and then accused “arrogant” Aberdeen defenders of trying to take him out of the game.

The Dutchman claimed he was punched in the ribs from the opening minute and he was booked for celebrating his goal in the face of former Well skipper Declan Gallagher, before saying: “I wasn’t sent off, but I played on the edge.”

Alexander said: “All players have to play on the edge. We all have to do that, we have to work and live on the edge.

“This is elite professional football, everyone wants to win. You can’t do that at 70-80 per cent, 90 per cent. It has to be all in. Kev plays within the rules, at all times. But he competes, just like any other player.

“I didn’t see anything wrong from either team, to be fair, Kev or their centre-halves. Their centre-halves were trying to stop a good player from doing their job, which is their job.

“Bits that go on after games, verbally, I don’t want to talk about. That’s not my style.

“I just saw two competitive teams trying to win the game. I would expect and I would think every manager to expect every player week in, week out to play right up to the limits they can go to.

“All I saw was Kev pushing as hard as he can to win a game of football for his club and it was great to see. The team played like that and that’s why we got a result. I didn’t see anything untoward so it’s just another game of football.”

Alexander still appears unsure what the limits are when it comes to touchline behaviour but he will not seek further talks with the Scottish Football Association after being handed a two-match ban.

The 50-year-old was sent off against Hibernian last month after objecting to a red card for Liam Donnelly and felt he had not crossed any lines.

“It’s hard because I’m struggling to actually voice my opinion and make it heard by the relevant people without going down dramatic lines by media,” he said.

“I am obviously not happy but I will continue to fight for my team and my club, continue to do the best for my players. But that side of it, I would rather leave alone because I’m not going to win.”

Alexander admits the joy of Motherwell’s cup win was tempered the next morning by news that opposite number Stephen Glass had been sacked.

With the Dons aiming to appoint St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin and the sacking of James McPake by Dundee this week, the former Salford boss looks set to become the fourth longest-serving boss in the cinch Premiership behind Robbie Neilson, David Martindale and Callum Davidson.

“It’s not a great statistic considering I still feel new up here,” said Alexander, who joined Well in January last year.

“I don’t think that’s good for the game. It’s certainly not good for us as managers but it is what it is.

“I was up against Stephen last week so it brings it closer to home but you see it all over the UK week in, week out. You realise it’s always there.

“You put it to one side and get on with your job but it’s never nice. My dealings with Stephen over the games have always been ultra-competitive but as soon as the whistle went I always found him to be a real nice guy and a good character.

“I’ve been there before so I understand how he is feeling but he is a talented manager and he will come good again.”

