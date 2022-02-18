Scott Fraser set to miss out for Charlton following positive Covid test By Press Association February 18 2022, 2.17pm Charlton forward Scott Fraser is unlikely to feature against Oxford (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlton midfielder Scott Fraser looks unlikely to be available for the visit of Oxford. Fraser has yet to resume training after testing positive for Covid and was still symptomatic late in the week. Strikers Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington are all still unavailable. Midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor (hamstring) and Jake Forster-Caskey (ACL) are sidelined. Oxford’s James Henry returned to training on Thursday after a calf injury and could come back into contention. Fellow forward Billy Bodin is expected to shake off an ankle problem sustained against Bolton in midweek. Alejandro Rodriguez (ACL) and Jamie Hanson (hamstring) are both long-term absentees. January signing Marcus Browne (ACL) remains unavailable as he continues to build up his fitness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Bolton waiting to hear if Ricardo Santos can feature against Charlton No new injury problems for manager Johnnie Jackson as Charlton take on Wimbledon Unnamed Oxford player tests positive for Covid ahead of Wigan visit