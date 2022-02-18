Sonny Bradley remains sidelined for Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sonny Bradley remains sidelined for Luton

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 2.40pm
Luton defender Sonny Bradley will be sidelined for several weeks after a hernia operation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luton captain Sonny Bradley will remain sidelined against West Brom following a minor hernia operation.

Bradley has missed the last six matches and may now be out until March.

Luton manager Nathan Jones has received better news on the injury front regarding midfield duo Jordan Clark and Luke Berry.

Both players are closing in on a return to the squad and their fitness is being monitored on a daily basis.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce hopes to have defender Kyle Bartley available.

Bartley has fully recovered from chicken pox and returned to first-team training this week.

Striker Daryl Dike has also been training following a hamstring injury but will not be rushed back.

Midfielder Matty Phillips will be assessed early next week after having the protective boot taken off his foot on Monday.

