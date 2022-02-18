Roy Hodgson praises former charge Steven Gerrard’s start to management

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roy Hodgson comes up against his former England captain Steve Gerrard expecting the Aston Villa boss to prove himself as a “really top manager”.

Watford boss Hodgson worked with Gerrard when he was in charge of Liverpool and England, and has been impressed with the start of the former midfielder’s managerial career at Rangers and Villa.

The pair will be reunited in the Premier League on Saturday with Hodgson seeking a first win in charge of relegation-threatened Watford.

“When it comes to people like Steven, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney, who were icons as players, the only question was going to be whether they wanted to take the step into football management and coaching,” Hodgson said ahead of the Hornets’ trip to Villa Park.

“It’s a precarious step, it’s not a long-term profession for most people starting off in their mid-30s.

“It gives you a lot of wonderful things, but it also brings uncertainty. So I wondered whether they would choose to go into punditry like many of their other famous contemporaries.

“It’s wonderful for football that the three of them have gone into it as I know it on the field of play. I’m delighted they have chosen that route because they have so much to give.

“All three have shown that already and, perhaps Steven in particular with his stint at Glasgow Rangers and his beginning at Aston Villa, has shown that he has the making to be a really top manager.”

Gerrard was appointed England captain by Hodgson, leading the Three Lions at the 2012 European Championship and 2014 World Cup finals.

But veteran boss Hodgson said Gerrard, or Lampard and Rooney for that matter, did not sound him out for advice when making the transition from player to manager.

He said: “I’ve spoken to all three of them at various stages, but those conversations have not revolved around needing advice.

“I think you’ll find players are much more likely to turn to their club coaches than to their national team managers, because we spent far less time with them on the coaching field.

“I’m pretty certain they will ask for advice. But I’ve not given it to them so I can’t be blamed when they don’t do well!”

Watford have yet to score under Hodgson with an opening goalless draw at Burnley followed by respective 1-0 and 2-0 defeats to West Ham and Brighton.

It has left the Hornets four points from safety with both Norwich and Newcastle leapfrogging them on the back of good runs.

“We’ve seen Norwich take seven points from nine and Newcastle take nine from nine,” said Hodgson, whose squad were forced to train at the club’s indoors facility on Friday due to the impact of Storm Eunice.

“If those two teams who were in the relegation zone can do it, we have to continue believing we can as well.

“You can’t ignore the situation (of the league table). We were three points behind them (Newcastle) at the weekend.

“They won and we lost, so we go six points behind the team out of the relegation zone.

“We can’t change that, but there’s still plenty to play for and lots of points up for grabs.”