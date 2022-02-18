Great Britain lose Olympic 4x100m relay silver due to CJ Ujah doping violation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain lose Olympic 4x100m relay silver due to CJ Ujah doping violation

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 3.33pm Updated: February 18 2022, 3.59pm
Great Britain have been stripped of their silver from last summer’s Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain have been stripped of their silver medal in the 4×100 metre relay at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics after team member CJ Ujah was found to have committed a doping violation.

The British team just lost out to Italy for the gold medal in Japan, with Ujah testing positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23 after the race on August 6.

A statement issued by the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) on Friday said Ujah did not challenge the anti-doping rule violation, but argued he had “not knowingly or intentionally doped, suggesting that the source of the prohibited substances could have been the ingestion of a contaminated supplement”.

The statement added: “The CAS ADD sole arbitrator issued the present decision in which she determined, to her comfortable satisfaction, that an anti-doping rule violation had been committed.”

The CAS ADD statement said that World Athletics is requested to consider any further action within its jurisdiction, including a decision on whether to impose a ban on Ujah.

The 27-year-old athlete said in a statement: “I accept the decision issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport today with sadness.

“I would like to make it clear that I unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement and this was the reason why an anti-doping rule violation occurred at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I sincerely regret that this has inadvertently led to the forfeiture of the men’s 4x100m relay team’s Olympic silver medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I would like to apologise to my team-mates, their families and support teams for the impact which this has had on them.

“I’m sorry that this situation has cost my team-mates the medals they worked so hard and so long for, and which they richly deserved. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life.

“I would also like to apologise to both British Athletics and Team GB. British Athletics has supported the relay athletes for years and this has been difficult for everyone involved in the programme.

“Representing my country at a second Olympic Games surpassed my childhood sporting ambitions and I will forever be devastated that this situation has marred the success achieved by the men’s 4x100m relay team in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Richard Kilty, Ujah and Zharnel Hughes (l-r) after the men’s 4x100m relay final at the Tokyo Olympics (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Now that the IOC proceedings have concluded before CAS, my focus is on the forthcoming proceedings before World Athletics and I will therefore not be making any further comment until those separate proceedings have concluded.”

The relay team also featured Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty.

UK Athletics said it was in communication with the athletes concerned but would not comment until the conclusion of the process set to follow involving World Athletics and the Athletics Integrity Unit.

The decision by CAS ADD means Team GB’s Tokyo medal total drops to 64, one less than the tally the team achieved at London 2012.

