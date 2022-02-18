Lee Evans returns to Ipswich squad for meeting with Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lee Evans returns to Ipswich squad for meeting with Burton

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 3.39pm
Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans had been laid low by illness (Leila Coker/PA)
Ipswich midfielder Lee Evans had been laid low by illness (Leila Coker/PA)

Ipswich will have midfielder Lee Evans back in contention for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Welshman Evans dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s goalless draw at MK Dons through illness, but has returned to training.

Winger Kyle Edwards, though, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury this week and will see a specialist.

Forwards Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Sone Aluko are other options for Town boss Kieran McKenna as he looks to keep his side in contention for the play-off places.

Burton could hand a debut to former Senegal striker Oumar Niasse after he signed as a free agent.

The 31-year-old, who also had spells at Everton, Hull and Cardiff, was released by Huddersfield at the end of his contract in June and recently spent time training with the Brewers.

Forward Louis Moult returned to training following a bout of vertigo and continues to be assessed while midfielder Jonny Smith (calf) should be available again, but defender Deji Oshilaja (hamstring) is not yet in contention.

Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson missed the win over Bolton on Tuesday night because of a concussion, so will undergo an MRI scan before being cleared to play again.

