Lee Evans returns to Ipswich squad for meeting with Burton

Ipswich will have midfielder Lee Evans back in contention for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Welshman Evans dropped out of the squad for last weekend’s goalless draw at MK Dons through illness, but has returned to training.

Winger Kyle Edwards, though, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after picking up a quad injury this week and will see a specialist.

Forwards Macauley Bonne, James Norwood and Sone Aluko are other options for Town boss Kieran McKenna as he looks to keep his side in contention for the play-off places.

Burton could hand a debut to former Senegal striker Oumar Niasse after he signed as a free agent.

The 31-year-old, who also had spells at Everton, Hull and Cardiff, was released by Huddersfield at the end of his contract in June and recently spent time training with the Brewers.

Forward Louis Moult returned to training following a bout of vertigo and continues to be assessed while midfielder Jonny Smith (calf) should be available again, but defender Deji Oshilaja (hamstring) is not yet in contention.

Defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson missed the win over Bolton on Tuesday night because of a concussion, so will undergo an MRI scan before being cleared to play again.